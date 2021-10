INGOLSTADT As reported earlier this day, law enforcement authorities lead by the european prosecutor`s office, have carried out searches in several european countries.

28 objects in Italy have been concerned as well as 17 in bavaria and one in bulgaria. In bavaria, therefore more than 80 officers including tax investigators and special force units have been busy in action.

The investigators, coordinated by the CID in northern upper bavaria in cooperation with the Augsburg tax investigators, have executed 11 arrest warrants, 4 in bavaria, 6 in italy and 1 in bulgaria and secured extensive evidence including several very high quality vehicles.

Following current investigations, the accused persons have created a criminal network and caused tax damage amounting to 13 million euros. By selling exclusive cars several times through different european countries, they managed to illegally receive VAT.

The now arrested main suspects, so far identified beeing members of the „ndrangheta“ organisation, are accused of having created a criminal organisation as well as VAT fraud. They will soon be brought before a magistrate.

The european prosecutor´s office (EPPO), launched in 2017, is specialized in operating against VAT frauds worth more than 10 million Euros. Marcus Paintinger - European Delegated Prosecutor (munich office) is very satsfied so far: „Without the EPPO, setting up this operation would have taken months. Now it was a matter of weeks“.